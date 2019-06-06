Kyle Lowry shoved by fan after landing out of bounds

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) tries to move around Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Frank Gunn

Kyle Lowry appeared to get shoved by a fan after the Toronto Raptors star crashed into a row of courtside seats while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Lowry scored 23 points and made several big shots in a 123-109 victory that gave the Raptors a 2-1 lead over Golden State. There was as much buzz about Lowry's dust-up with the fan as his offense.

Lowry ran down a loose ball and jumped in the air as it was going out of bounds, not far from where Warriors owner Joe Lacob was sitting. Lowry knocked the ball into a referee and landed in the lap of one male fan who appeared to grab Lowry's jersey with two hands.

A female who was standing nearby patted the veteran guard on his back. At the same time, a man wearing a blue shirt who was sitting down extended his left arm and gave Lowry a hard shove in his left shoulder.

Lowry got up and complained to officials, although nothing further happened.