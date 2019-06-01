Friday Sports in Brief

NBA

TORONTO (AP) — Golden State star Kevin Durant is going to miss Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and Andre Iguodala's health is of at least mild concern to the two-time defending champion Warriors as well.

Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, had an MRI on Friday on his left leg after he was hurt late in Game 1 of the title-series opener against the Toronto Raptors. Durant, the finals MVP in 2017 and 2018 who has been dealing with a strained calf, was ruled out by Warriors coach Steve Kerr in an expected move.

Toronto took Game 1 and will host Game 2 on Sunday night. Iguodala expects to play, and the Warriors said his MRI came back clean.

TORONTO (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are paying a price, because Doc Rivers paid Toronto star Kawhi Leonard a compliment.

The NBA fined the Clippers $50,000 on Friday for violating the league's anti-tampering rule. The league did not specifically say what comments were determined to be fine-worthy, other than saying it was in response to what Rivers — the Clippers' coach — said about Leonard "in a recent television appearance."

Rivers appeared on an NBA Finals preview show on ESPN earlier in the week and compared Leonard to Michael Jordan.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police officers have testified under oath in a lawsuit from Bucks player Sterling Brown that they violated his civil rights when they used a stun gun to arrest him over a parking violation last year, Brown's attorney said Friday.

The comments from attorney Mark Thomsen came in response to a report from The Journal Sentinel saying the city's attorneys want to offer Brown $400,000 to settle the lawsuit he filed accusing police of using excessive force and targeting him because he's black.

The Common Council had scheduled a vote on the proposed settlement on June 10.

NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Kelly signed with the Colts on May 20 — after pleading guilty in March to a second-degree trespassing charge. He had been arrested in October after entering the home of a man and woman he did not know following a Halloween party.

It was the latest legal issue for the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Chad Kelly can participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games and can return to Indy's active roster on Sept. 16.

NHL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NHL has closed its review of Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov and a now-deleted video on social media that appears to show him in a hotel room with lines of white powder on a table in front of him.

The video carried a message saying it was why Russia lost in the recent world hockey championship. It showed Kuznetsov talking to someone and lines of white powder and American dollar bills can be seen on the table. Kuznetsov does not touch anything on the table in the 22-second video.

Kuznetsov says the video is from 2018 in Las Vegas after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. He says he went to a friend's hotel room, saw drugs, called a friend and left.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league found no basis to question his explanation.

GOLF

NEW YORK (AP) — Swing coach Hank Haney has been suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel for disparaging comments about the LPGA Tour, and Tiger Woods says he had it coming.

Haney said on his radio show that a Korean probably would win the U.S. Women's Open and that he couldn't name six players on the LPGA Tour. He then said he would with "Lee," and if he didn't have to mention a first name, "I'd get a bunch of them right."

Haney coached Woods for six of his majors from 2004 to 2010.

"He deserved it," Woods said at the Memorial when asked what he thought about Haney being suspended that he deserved the punishment.

A statement from the PGA Tour and SiriusXM said the comments were insensitive and do not represent the views of either party.

COLLEGES

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University trustees have posthumously revoked the emeritus status of a team doctor found to have sexually abused young men during his two decades there.

The decision Friday regarding Richard Strauss is a symbolic rebuke, stripping only the honorary label — something the university says it has never previously done.

A law firm investigating allegations recently concluded Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students between 1979 and 1997, and that university officials heard concerns but did little to stop him.

TRACK AND FIELD

American long jumper and sprinter Jarrion Lawson faces a lengthy ban after eating what he maintains was contaminated meat.

His agent, Paul Doyle, told The Associated Press on Friday that Lawson is expected to receive a four-year ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping issues in track and field. Doyle said they'll appeal the soon-to-be-announced decision.

Lawson has been suspended since August. He's considered a strong medal contender for next year's Tokyo Games.

SOCCER

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar said Friday his left knee problem picked up in Copa America preparations was temporary.

He returned to a full training for the first time since Tuesday at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's soccer confederation said the striker remained on the pitch during the entire session. Brazil's training was closed to the media.

Neymar sat out two training sessions to rest the left knee. But Friday morning he was already back with his teammates on the pitch for a light training.

CFL

MONTREAL (AP) — The Canadian Football League took over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, The Canadian Press reported.

The Canadian Press cited an unidentified source in its report.

The league has been looking for potential buyers for the franchise that American businessman Robert Wetenhall has owned since 1997

OBITUARY

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swimming governing body FINA said Friday that vice president Dennis Miller of Fiji had died of cancer. He was 61.

FINA said Miller, a former 100-meter butterfly champion in Fiji, was swim team manager for his home country at the 1982 Commonwealth Games and 1988 Olympic Games, and chef de mission of the Fijian team at the 1996 Olympics.

He became executive director of the Oceania National Olympic Committees in 1997, and was president of the Oceania Swimming Association since 2008.