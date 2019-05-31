Alexander Wang heads to Rockefeller Plaza for al fresco show

Models walk the runway during the Alexander Wang fashion show, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Embracing Manhattan's Rockefeller Center as his venue, Alexander Wang offered a huge hug to his city and American fashion as he showed his latest collection al fresco Friday night.

He opened his show to the public, offering a street-level view into the spot by the golden Prometheus statue where skaters usually frolic. Hot dogs, slushies and pretzels in containers branded with a lowercase "a'' were served.

Wang's so-called Collection 1 was shown on an ever-changing lit stage. It included fall coats, tiny black studded skirts, denim looks and slip dresses. Chunky soled sneakers were mixed with stilettoes.

Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live" took a turn as a model in a white sleeveless undershirt and pants with one black and one white leg. His strut needs work.