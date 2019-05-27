Truex overcomes early problems to win Coca-Cola 600

Crew members lift Martin Truex Jr.'s car to change a flat tire during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 26, 2019. AP Photo

Martin Truex Jr. gave team owner Joe Gibbs another reason to celebrate at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex overcame an early flat tire after hitting the wall, then broke to the front on a wild final restart and won the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time in four seasons Sunday night.

It was the perfect cap to a landmark week for Gibbs and his race team. The three-time Super Bowl champion coach was voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday, along with two of his race team's championship drivers in Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart. But according to Gibbs, it was Truex, in his first season with JGR, who delivered the program's biggest moment.

"What was Wednesday?" Gibbs responded when asked if the race victory was bigger than the Hall of Fame.

Gibbs broke into laughter when reminded about his honor. "Obviously, I'm excited about tonight," he said with a smile.

And Truex provided much of the excitement.

He slid into the Turn 4 wall during the first stage of NASCAR's longest event, damaging his tire and seemingly putting his chances in serious jeopardy. But crew chief Cole Pearn radioed his driver that things were not that bad and to stay calm and remain focused.

"I thought, 'We're done. How we going to fix this thing?'" Truex said. "I didn't know how bad it was, (but) the guys worked hard, fixed it up."

That steadied Truex the rest of the way, especially near the end when he drove low during a four-wide fight for the lead on the final restart at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He had an easier time in the 2016 race when he led 392 of 400 laps.

Truex sprang out low and shot into the front past Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman and David Ragan, who stretched four across the track. "You just never know what can happen," said Truex, who led 116 laps this time.

Truex held off defending series champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano — and again prevent owner Roger Penske from becoming the first to helm winners at the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on motorsports biggest day.

Things began with Lewis Hamilton's rousing win in the Monaco Grand Prix, which he dedicated to his late friend and champion driver Niki Lauda. Next, Simon Pagenaud gave Penske his 18th Indy 500 victory in a thrilling duel over the final laps with Alexander Rossi.

"For us, it's the wildest race we've ever won," Pearn said.

Truex was happy to provide his boss another win. "To think a guy can be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NASCAR Hall of Fame just tells you how special (Gibbs) is and I'm super honored to drive for him," Truex said.

Pearn said the car was seriously damaged by the early run into the wall and it took several trips to the pits to fix the issues. Still, in victory lane, Pearn couldn't believe his team came out on top. "It was crazy to see the car be that good and be that banged up," he said.

Penske driver Brad Keselowski won the first two stages and appeared to have the strongest car. But he slipped to the middle of the pack during the third 100-lap segment and never challenged for the victory. He finished 19th.

Busch was third, Chase Elliott fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fifth.

Logano said Truex had the faster car in the race. If Logano had gotten to Truex's outside, he may have a chance to move in front, he said. Truex "knew the same thing," Logano said. "He did a good job defending his position."

TAKE CAUTION: There were 16 cautions in the Coca-Cola 600, the most at this event in 14 years. The slowdowns included breaks between stages, but slowed things enough that the event took more than five hours to complete.

ALL-STAR ISSUE: All-Star race winner Kyle Larson had hoped to build off his $1 million-winning run at Charlotte a week ago in the 600. Instead, he lost grip in the final stage, hit Clint Bowyer to start a wreck that collected seven drivers. Larson said the fault was his. "Up and down day for us," Larson said. "I finally put myself in a good spot for about a lap and I screwed that up."

Larson has not won a NASCAR points race since Richmond in September 2017, a span of 59 races.

GIBBS' TIRE PROBLEMS: It wasn't a completely perfect week for Joe Gibbs Racing. While Gibbs made the NASCAR Hall of Fame this week (along with two of his championship drivers in Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart), their Toyotas had some on-track problems. Erik Jones was out of the race after just 22 laps when his car slid hard into the wall and damaged his right front tire. Truex hit the wall on lap 74l while out front with a two-second lead.

It was Denny Hamlin's turn in the second stage as he hit the wall while near the front. Hamlin spun out again on the final lap to finish 17th.

In the Xfinity race Saturday, Gibbs' racer Christopher Bell won the pole and led 33 of the first 49 laps when he brushed the wall, hit tire caught fire and he couldn't continue.

NEVER FORGET: NASCAR held a moment of remembrance for military personnel who lost their lives in service as cars were led into the pits and halted. Drivers turned off their engines and fans stood quietly during 30 seconds of silence as part of the Memorial Day solemn ceremonies.

UP NEXT: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series goes to Pocono next Sunday.