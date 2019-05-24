San Diego plays Toronto after Lauer’s strong outing

San Diego Padres (26-24, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-30, fourth in the NL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (3-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (1-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Blue Jays are 9-16 in home games. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .284, last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the club with a mark of .374.

The Padres are 12-10 on the road. San Diego has hit 69 home runs as a team this season. Franmil Reyes leads the club with 15, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Blue Jays with nine home runs and has 25 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-38 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Reyes leads the Padres with 21 extra base hits and is batting .258. Eric Hosmer has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (right elbow impingement), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (right wrist soreness), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).