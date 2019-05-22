Reds face off against the Brewers in division play

Cincinnati Reds (22-26, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (28-22, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (5-1, 1.90 ERA, .99 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Brewers: Zach Davies (5-0, 1.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Milwaukee and Cincinnati will play on Wednesday at Miller Park.

The Brewers are 11-9 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .324, good for second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with a mark of .406.

The Reds are 6-12 against NL Central Division teams. Cincinnati ranks last in the league in hitting with a .214 batting average, Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .295. The Reds won the last meeting 3-0. Sonny Gray recorded his first victory and Phillip Ervin went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Gio Gonzalez registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 41 RBIs and is batting .325. Yasmani Grandal is 8-for-31 with a double, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Iglesias leads the Reds with 43 hits and is batting .295. Eugenio Suarez has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back spasms), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Zach Duke: 10-day IL (right calf strain), Yasiel Puig: day-to-day (right shoulder sprain), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).