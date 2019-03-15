Celebrity stylist Ali Mandelkorn goes thrifting for a cause

This image released by Thrilling shows a floral tank top by Balenciaga, part of a collection offered on the e-commerce site Thrilling.com. Celebrity stylist Ali Mandelkorn has teamed with Goodwill of Southern California on a collection of thrift pulls to benefit employment programs for the disabled and disadvantaged. The collection went on sale Friday at Thrilling, an online platform for vintage and thrift stores around the U.S. (Thrilling.com) AP