New York’s $25 billion Hudson Yards development opens

People attend the opening of the Neiman Marcus department store during the opening night of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in New York. Hudson Yards, a $25 billion urban complex on Manhattan's west side, is the city's most ambitious development since the rebuilding of the World Trade Center. When fully complete, the 28-acre site will include 16 towers of homes and offices, a hotel, a school, the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere, a performing arts center and the shopping mall. Mark Lennihan AP Photo