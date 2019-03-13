Tech and friendship at heart of Broadway’s ‘Be More Chill’

This image released by Keith Sherman & Associates shows the cast during a performance of the musical "Be More Chill," in New York. Based on the 2004 book by Ned Vizzini, “Be More Chill” tells the story of an awkward teen, played onstage by Will Roland, whose life transforms when he swallows a tiny computer that gives him the confidence to break out of his shell. Keith Sherman & Associates via AP Maria Baranova