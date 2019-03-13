Detained Saudi women’s rights activists brought to court

FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, women watch a video about driving at a road safety event for female drivers launched at the Riyadh Park Mall in Saudi Arabia. Women's rights activists in Saudi Arabia appeared in a closed-door court hearing on unknown charges, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, after being detained in a crackdown last year, making their first appearance before a judge in the internationally criticized case. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo