HBO’s doc ‘Leaving Neverland’ becomes a network favorite

This image released by HBO shows a young Wade Robson shaking hands with pop icon Michael Jackson in 1987, in a scene from the documentary "Leaving Neverland." The unsparing documentary about Jackson and his alleged sexual abuse is already the third most-watched documentary of the past decade at the prime cable network, which takes pride in its documentary schedule. The Nielsen company said the first half of the four-hour program has been seen by 3.67 million people. HBO via AP Dan Reed