Former Ohio State coach Meyer joining Fox’s studio team

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer celebrates at the end of the team's 28-23 win over Washington during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Urban Meyer is headed back to television. Fox announced on Monday, March 11, 2019 that they have hired the former Ohio State coach as one of the analysts for its retooled college football pregame show. Fox also announced that it has hired Reggie Bush and will move Brady Quinn from the booth to the studio. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo