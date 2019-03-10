eNASCAR Heat draft brings fans, motorsports closer together

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Kurt Busch greets fans during driver introductions prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. Kurt Busch arrived at Phoenix this weekend feeling like he was holding a full house. The Las Vegas native is coming off a second consecutive top-five run, this time at his home track, and felt as if his Chip Ganassi Racing team _ and their Chevrolet power plants _ were finally catching up to the Ford and Toyota teams that have dominated the early part of the Cup season. To top it off, his No. 1 team announced Friday, March 8, 2019, a new sponsorship deal with Global Poker, one of the world’s leading online gaming sites _ no small news when motorsports backing is hard to find. Steve Helber, File AP Photo