Carole Bayer Sager to get special honor at Songwriters Hall

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016 file image taken from video, songwriter Carole Bayer Sager appears during an interview in New York about her new memoir, "They're Playing Our Song." Bayer Sager will receive the Johnny Mercer Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2019. The Oscar- and Grammy-winner, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall in 1987, will earn the organization’s highest honor on June 13 at its 50th induction ceremony in New York City. (AP Photo) AP