Celebrities

Barcelona wins at Bernabeu again, ends Madrid’s title hopes

By TALES AZZONI AP Sports writer

March 02, 2019 04:43 PM

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, left, scores the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, left, scores the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, left, scores the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
MADRID

Barcelona handed Real Madrid another demoralizing loss on Saturday, beating its arch rival at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the second time in a week and taking full control of the Spanish league.

Ivan Rakitic scored in the first half and Barcelona held on for a 1-0 victory that virtually ends Madrid's title hopes.

It was the third straight win by Barcelona at the Bernabeu, coming three days after a 3-0 result that eliminated Madrid from the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Barcelona has opened a 12-point lead over Madrid with 12 matches left. The defending champions are 10 points ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid, which visits Real Sociedad on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  Comments  