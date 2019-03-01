Foundation of Prince’s second wife to honor him at gala

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2005 file photo, singer Prince arrives with his wife Manuela Testolini for the 77th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Andra Day, Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire will perform during a fundraising gala honoring Prince to benefit the foundation of his second wife, Testolini. The evening Sunday to raise money for In a Perfect World will be hosted by Anthony Anderson. Bobby Brown, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, Chaka Khan and Prince’s “Purple Rain” co-star Apollonia Kotero were scheduled to attend. Testolini, who was married to the late megastar from 2001 to 2007, told The Associated Press on Friday that performances will be heavy on Prince music. About 250 people will attend in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian, File AP Photo