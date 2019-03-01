John Mayer launches foundation focused on veterans

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, John Mayer gestures to the crowd during the tribute event Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Mayer is launching a foundation focused on improving the health of veterans through scientific research. The singer on Friday, March 1, 2019 announced The Heart and Armor Foundation, which plans to focus on veterans with post-traumatic stress and meeting the emerging needs of women veterans. AP, File Photo by Amy Harris/Invision