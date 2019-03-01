Coogi: Rapper-inspired basketball shirt looks like ours

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell reacts after scoring a 3-point goal during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, in New York. The clothing brand Coogi has launched a full-court press against the Brooklyn Nets over a Notorious B.I.G.-inspired jersey. The New York Times says a special version of the team’s jersey is at the center of a copyright lawsuit against the Nets, the National Basketball Association and Nike. The company says a multicolored stripe pattern called “Brooklyn Camo” on the Nike-manufactured “City Edition” jersey copies its designs. Mary Altaffer AP Photo