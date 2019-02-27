Inarritu picked to head Cannes jury, first Mexican in post

FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2010 file photo, director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses during a photo call for "Biutiful", at the 63rd international film festival, in Cannes, southern France. Award-winning Mexican director Alejandro Gonzales Inarritu will preside over the jury at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May 2019, announced by the festival president Pierre Lescure on Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo