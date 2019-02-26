Oprah-backed Weight Watchers tumbles on profit warning

FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends The Museum of Modern Art's David Rockefeller Award Luncheon honoring Oprah Winfrey at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. Winfrey stands to see the value of her investment in Weight Watchers shrink after the company said it hasn't signed up as many subscribers as it hoped this winter and expects its profits to suffer. Weight Watchers International's stock tumbled more than 30 percent in after-hours trading Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision