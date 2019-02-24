Ja Rule taking heat on social media after NBA halftime show

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 29, 2015 file photo, Ja Rule speaks onstage during the "Follow the Rules" panel at the Viacom Networks 2015 Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Singer and rapper Ja Rule is taking some heat on social media, after video posted online showed problems with his halftime show during the Timberwolves-Bucks game on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Video shows Ja Rule had sound problems at the beginning of his show. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision