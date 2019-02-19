Mariano Rivera calls child support allegations ‘unfounded’

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Mariano Rivera gives a news conference after his orientation tour of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Just weeks after becoming baseball's first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, Rivera is defending himself from accusations in his native Panama that he has failed to provide support for two sons he had outside his marriage. Rivera called the demands filed against him “unfounded.” Hans Pennink, File AP Photo