Supreme Court staying out of actor’s ‘Empire’ lawsuit

In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. The Supreme Court is staying out of a lawsuit involving the television show “Empire.” The high court said Tuesday it won’t take a case involving the show. Actor Clayton Prince Tanksley sued in 2016 claiming that “Empire” was substantially similar to a television show he had pitched at a competition in 2008. A trial court dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the shows weren’t substantially similar. An appeals court agreed. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo