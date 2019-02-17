Lee Radziwill, stylish sister of Jackie Kennedy, dies at 85

FILE - In this July 23, 1999 file photo, Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, leaves the Church of St. Thomas More in New York. Radziwill, the stylish jet setter and socialite who made friends worldwide even as she bonded and competed with her older sister Jacqueline Kennedy, has died. She was 85. Anna Christina Radziwill told The New York Times her mother died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, of what she described as natural causes. Doug Mills, File AP Photo