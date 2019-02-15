Bozeman Symphony conductor resigns amid investigation

The conductor of the Bozeman Symphony has resigned amid an investigation into allegations that he bullied and harassed musicians, staff and patrons.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the outside investigation into Matthew Savery will continue after he tendered his resignation Thursday with the symphony's board of directors.
Savery did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Friday. He has previously denied the allegations.
The board hired an attorney with a Helena law firm to investigate claims that Savery exhibited a pattern of harassment and bullying over his 25-year tenure with the Bozeman Symphony.
Lilia Tyrrell, a partner at the Bozeman law firm that represents the board, says the investigation is expected to be completed in mid-March.
Savery also was the conductor and music director of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra in Casper until last May.
