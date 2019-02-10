UMG pre-Grammy showcase features Post Malone, BLACKPINK, YG

In this photo provided by Universal Music Group, Post Malone performs at Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented by Citi on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. Universal Music Group's annual pre-Grammy showcase featured several artists, including Post Malone, YG, Lil Baby and K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK, who made their first U.S. debut performance. Universal Music Group via AP Jordan Strauss