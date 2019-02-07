Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, an 11-foot, 800-pound sculpture of a burnt spoon, meant to symbolize opioid use, created by Domenic Esposito, of Westwood, Mass., is briefly displayed in front of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston. The Massachusetts-based artist has moved his giant heroin spoon sculpture to a Rhode Island drugmaker's office to protest the opioid overdose crisis. Esposito and a partner placed the sculpture at the front gates of Rhodes Pharmaceuticals in Coventry, R.I., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Bob Salsberg, File AP Photo