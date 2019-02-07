Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized because of flu complications

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Ozzy Osbourne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards 2015 in London. ocker Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital. Sharon Osbourne wrote on Twitter Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, the 70-year-old was admitted “following some complications from the flu.” She wrote doctors believe “this is the best way to get him of a quicker road to recovery.” AP, File Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision