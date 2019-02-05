ABC executive sees silver lining in Oscars flap: interest

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. ABC's Entertainment President Karey Burke says this year's pre-Oscar ceremony disarray had an upside. Burke said the "lack of clarity" over the ceremony kept the Oscars in the public conversation. The biggest flap was over Kevin Hart's quick exit as host because of years-old homophobic tweets that he apologized for. That left the Oscars without a host as the Feb. 24 ceremony on ABC loomed, and producers finally decided to go without one. AP, File Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision