Super Bowl ads heavy on humor, surprises and ... robots

This undated screen grab from video provided by PepsiCo. shows an image from Pepsi’s Bubly sparkling water brand's 2019 Super Bowl NFL football spot featuring Michael Buble. Pepsi has long enlisted musicians to help sell its drinks and snacks. For its Doritos brand, Chance the Rapper is teaming up with the Backstreet Boys to promote a new flavor. Michael Buble will star in an ad for Pepsi’s Bubly sparkling water brand. And an ad for Pepsi itself has Carrell with rapper Lil Jon and pop singer Cardi B. (PepsiCo. via AP)