Showtime sets ‘The L Word’ sequel with Jennifer Beals

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2010 file photo, cast member Jennifer Beals arrives at the premiere of "The Book of Eli" in Los Angeles. Showtime will air a sequel to its groundbreaking drama series "The L Word," which explored lesbian and bisexual life in Los Angeles. Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, stars of the original 2004-09 series, will reprise their roles, Showtime said Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Matt Sayles AP Photo