Kid Rock booted from leading parade after profane TV remarks

FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo Nashville Mayor David Briley speaks during an announcement that Amazon will locate an operations hub in Nashville, Tenn. Briley might be a no-show at a city Christmas parade if Kid Rock serves as grand marshal. A spokesman for Briley says Kid Rock’s comments about “The View” host Joy Behar were “hateful” and that the singer doesn’t belong at the head of a parade. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo