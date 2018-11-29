Uninvited guests keep watch for China inside Uighur homes

This undated photo provided by Ablikim Abliz, shows his uncle’s family posing with an unknown Han Chinese man, second from the right, in Istanbul, Turkey. Abliz heard the Han Chinese man was part of a government homestay program meant to monitor his relatives, part of a broader crackdown on religious expression in China’s far western region of Xinjiang. More than a million Chinese civil servants have been assigned to move into the homes of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, spending weeks as uninvited guests. While government notices about the “Pair Up and Become Family” program portray it as an affectionate cultural exchange, exiled Uighurs living in Turkey said their loved ones saw the campaign as a chilling intrusion, aimed at coercing Uighurs into living secular lives like the Han majority. (Ablikim Abliz via AP)
This undated photo provided by Ablikim Abliz, shows his uncle’s family posing with an unknown Han Chinese man, second from the right, in Istanbul, Turkey. Abliz heard the Han Chinese man was part of a government homestay program meant to monitor his relatives, part of a broader crackdown on religious expression in China’s far western region of Xinjiang. More than a million Chinese civil servants have been assigned to move into the homes of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, spending weeks as uninvited guests. While government notices about the “Pair Up and Become Family” program portray it as an affectionate cultural exchange, exiled Uighurs living in Turkey said their loved ones saw the campaign as a chilling intrusion, aimed at coercing Uighurs into living secular lives like the Han majority. (Ablikim Abliz via AP) AP
This undated photo provided by Ablikim Abliz, shows his uncle’s family posing with an unknown Han Chinese man, second from the right, in Istanbul, Turkey. Abliz heard the Han Chinese man was part of a government homestay program meant to monitor his relatives, part of a broader crackdown on religious expression in China’s far western region of Xinjiang. More than a million Chinese civil servants have been assigned to move into the homes of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, spending weeks as uninvited guests. While government notices about the “Pair Up and Become Family” program portray it as an affectionate cultural exchange, exiled Uighurs living in Turkey said their loved ones saw the campaign as a chilling intrusion, aimed at coercing Uighurs into living secular lives like the Han majority. (Ablikim Abliz via AP) AP

Celebrities

Uninvited guests keep watch for China inside Uighur homes

The Associated Press

November 29, 2018 10:05 PM

ISTANBUL

The Chinese government has launched a program in its far west which analysts say effectively puts informants inside living rooms, dining areas and prayer spaces, not to mention at funerals, weddings and other occasions once considered intimate and private.

The ruling Communist Party's official newspaper said last month that 1.1 million civil servants are participating in an initiative which the government says will alleviate poverty and foster ethnic unity between the majority Han Chinese and Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

The Associated Press spoke to five Uighurs living in exile in Istanbul who shared the experience of family members who have had to host Han Chinese civil servants in Xinjiang.

Interviewees said their loved ones saw the homestay program as a chilling intrusion into their personal lives.

  Comments  