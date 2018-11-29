Nelson, Henley to honor Parton at Grammy MusiCares concert

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Mavis Staples performs “I’ll Take You There” at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Don Henley and Staples will perform in tribute to Dolly Parton when she’s honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy. The academy announced the latest additions Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, to the lineup for the tribute concert and gala to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, two days before the Grammy Awards. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision