Japan Emperor performs last harvest ritual before abdication

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2005, file photo, provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japanese Emperor Akihito uses a sickle to reap rice grown at a paddy field in the compound of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Akihito has prayed for bountiful autumn harvest for the country in one of most important annual palace rites on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, his last before abdicating next spring. (Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP) AP