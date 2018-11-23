Dolce&Gabbana founders make video apology to China

Founders of Dolce&Gabbana Domenico Dolce, left, and Stefano Gabbana apologize in a video on Chinese social media, saying “sorry” in Mandarin seen on a computer screen in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Italian fashion house has been in hot water for controversial video ads and insulting remarks on China made by Instagram accounts of its co-founder. Ng Han Guan AP Photo