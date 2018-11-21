Ludwig Goransson is having the best year ever. Period.

In this Nov. 15, 2018 photo, Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson poses for a portrait in New York. At just 34, Goransson is having the best year of his career. He completed the film score for the uber-successful “Black Panther,” and earned three nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards. He also composed music for the film “Venom,” released last month, and returned to the “Creed” franchise to do its film score. AP Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision