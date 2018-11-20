Tirico, Dungy, Harrison set to call Falcons-Saints

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, announcers from left: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison work on the set inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders, in Kansas City, Mo. When fans tune into NBC’s Thanksgiving night broadcast of the Falcons-Saints game, they might do a double take. Rather than seeing Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison in the studio for the pregame and halftime programs, those three gentlemen will be calling the game. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo