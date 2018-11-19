Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine arrested on racketeering charges

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women’s 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Federal authorities say Hernandez is in custody and awaiting a Manhattan court appearance. The Brooklyn-based rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, is among four people arrested on racketeering and firearms charges. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo