Sen. Kamala Harris plans picture book edition of memoir

FILE- In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, answers her question during the third day of Kavanaugh’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Harris, whose memoir comes out Jan. 8, isn’t only writing for those of voting age. The picture book memoir “Superheroes Are Everywhere” will be released around the same time, Penguin Young Readers announced Monday, Nov. 19. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo