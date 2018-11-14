Venezuelan beauty queens migrate for shot at stardom abroad

In this Nov. 8, 2018 photo, Venezuelan born Andrea Diaz, Miss Chile, poses for a picture after a runway class in Santiago, Chile. Diaz was born and raised in Valencia, Venezuela, where from the age of 12 she was learning to sway her hips and glide gracefully down catwalks at a local modeling academy, but now she will be representing Chile in the Miss Universe pageant. Esteban Felix AP Photo