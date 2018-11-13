Iconic Barbie fashion comes alive in vintage collaboration

In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo, designer Katie Echeverry, seated right, join models Tiffany Hendrix, seated left, Kelsey Elliott, standing left, and Lori Moran, wearing outfits from a Barbie inspired fashion line she created in collaboration with toy company Mattel in New York. The collaboration, Barbie x Unique Vintage, is sold online at uniquevintage.com and in about 500 boutiques around the world. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo