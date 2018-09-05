Fans rejoice: Subscription-free streaming for NFL games

In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, photo apps for NFL and Yahoo Sports are displayed on a phone on the sidelines before a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets in Philadelphia. As the regular season starts Thursday, Sept. 6, the league is finally dropping a requirement that viewers sign in with a cable or satellite subscription, as it seeks to expand its online audience at a time when TV ratings are declining. The subscription-free games will be available on the NFL app and the Verizon-owned Yahoo Sports, Tumblr and AOL apps. Matt Rourke AP Photo