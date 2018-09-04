Surprise: Publisher to celebrate Salinger centennial

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 28, 2010, file photo shows copies of J.D. Salinger’s classic novel “The Catcher in the Rye” as well as his volume of short stories called “Nine Stories” at the Orange Public Library in Orange Village, Ohio. With Salinger’s centennial coming in 2019, the big news so far is that his publisher is planning to celebrate it. Little, Brown and Company announced Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, that new editions of “The Catcher in the Rye” and his three other books would be released in November. Amy Sancetta, File AP Photo