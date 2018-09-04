Prosecutors reject sex abuse cases involving Spacey, Seagal

This combination photo shows Kevin Spacey at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Oct. 27, 2017, left, and Steven Seagal at a news conference of the U.S. Congressional delegation to Russia in Moscow, Russia, on June 2, 2013. Los Angeles prosecutors have rejected filing sexual assault cases against Spacey and Seagal over alleged incidents that occurred in the early 1990s. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office cited the statute of limitations in rejecting the cases and made no comments on the merits of the accusations. (AP Photo) AP