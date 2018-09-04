SAG-AFTRA Foundation to honor Harrison Ford, Lady Gaga

This combination photo shows Harrison Ford at a hand and footprint ceremony for director Ridley Scott in Los Angeles on May 17, 2017, left, and Lady Gaga at a press conference for “Gaga: Five Foot Two” on day 2 of the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2017, in Toronto. Ford and Lady Gaga are being honored by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation with the Artists Inspiration Award for their contributions to humanitarian and philanthropic causes. The non-profit organization said Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, that the awards will be presented at its 3rd annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Nov. 8 in Beverly Hills. (AP Photo)