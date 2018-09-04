Julia Louis-Dreyfus is thrilled about her ‘Veep’ return

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Veep” at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Louis-Dreyfus is back at work on “Veep” and says it feels “fantastic.” The star of the HBO comedy series revealed last September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The news came soon after her sixth consecutive Emmy win for the role of Selina Meyer. AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision