FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Veep” at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Louis-Dreyfus is back at work on “Veep” and says it feels “fantastic.” The star of the HBO comedy series revealed last September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The news came soon after her sixth consecutive Emmy win for the role of Selina Meyer.
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Veep” at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Louis-Dreyfus is back at work on “Veep” and says it feels “fantastic.” The star of the HBO comedy series revealed last September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The news came soon after her sixth consecutive Emmy win for the role of Selina Meyer. AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for “Veep” at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Louis-Dreyfus is back at work on “Veep” and says it feels “fantastic.” The star of the HBO comedy series revealed last September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The news came soon after her sixth consecutive Emmy win for the role of Selina Meyer. AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

Celebrities

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is thrilled about her ‘Veep’ return

By LEANNE ITALIE AP Entertainment Writer

September 04, 2018 08:03 AM

NEW YORK

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back at work on "Veep" and says it feels "fantastic."

The star of the HBO comedy series revealed last September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The news came soon after her sixth consecutive Emmy win for the role of Selina Meyer.

Louis-Dreyfus tells The Associated Press that she feels "good" and "strong."

The "Seinfeld" alum is helping Carolina Herrera designer Wes Gordon design a flower-adorned T-shirt as part of Saks Fifth Avenue's 20th year raising money through its Key to the Cure program.

The limited-edition shirt will sell for $35 at Saks stores Oct. 1-31, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the AiRS Foundation, a nonprofit that Louis-Dreyfus supports for its work in helping women with the costs of breast reconstruction after mastectomy.

  Comments  