German authorities take aim at far-right party’s youth wing

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018 file photo Bjoern Hoecke, left, leader of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, in German state of Thuringia, and Pegida founder Lutz Bachmann, second from right, participate in a commemoration march in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, after several nationalist groups called for marches protesting the killing of a German man last week, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq. Jens Meyer, file AP Photo