Original tiny houses: Mini museum rooms are dollhouse scenes

In this Aug. 21, 2018, photo Robmat Butler, preparator at the Knoxville Museum of Art, adjusts the spinning wheel inside the “Early American Kitchen” display that is part of the Thorne Rooms at the Knoxville Museum of Art in Knoxville, Tenn. Given to the museum in 1962 and among its first possessions, the rooms are among more than two dozen created in the 1920s and early 1930s by wealthy Chicago matron Narcissa Niblack Thorne. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP Calvin Mattheis