Games galore: 25th season for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket

FILE - In this May 8, 2008, file photo, Archie Manning, center, is joined by sons Eli Manning, left, and Peyton Manning in Beverly Hills, Calif. When Archie’s sons, first Peyton in 1998 and then Eli in 2004, broke into the NFL, all he had to do was sit in his favorite chair and turn on DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo